Update #2: 2018 reads (part 2)

This is the second instalment of my responses to books I have read this calendar year. You can find the first post here. This is also around the time of reading that I stopped writing detailed responses on Goodreads, so brand new content y’all.

Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo – Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls (non-fiction):

I loved this book so much I bought one for my 14 year old cousin. Halfway through the book, she told me that she thought pirates were bad. “Of course, they’re plunderers”, I told her. “Hmm, because usually in these kind of children’s books, they only write about the good people.” We followed it with a discussion on how many of the male figures in history lessons have had a problematic side. Sure, I don’t think even some of the non-pirates are flawless examples, but I think it is fine. If anything, it can be used to open up a conversation. This is a book I wish I had as a child. (The illustrations are gorgeous, and I spent a lot of time comparing the different styles!)

Nirmala Lakshman – Degree Coffee by the Yard: A Short Biography of Madras (non-fiction):

I’m tired of city books waxing on and on about the same things. With the author’s privileged vantage point, both in the elite intellectual circles of the city and with their own The Hindu archives, I expected a book that went beyond the typical upper middle-class, Tambrahm narrative of idlies, coffee, and katcheri. Although she briefly touches upon other issues (and is reflexive, thank goodness), it isn’t enough and the book goes back to detailing what we now stereotype as Chennai. Instead of focussing on the mental Madras/Chennai binary, I’d have appreciated an account of how the different “oorus” or areas came about. Perhaps, living in the city, one is too familiar to be bored by the romanticising. (I loved the Bangalore book from this series which documented a lot of fun events in history from cheap food to rock music. Would love to hear what a Bengaluru dweller thinks about it! Do you also place a lot of emphasis on the Bangalore/Bengaluru binary?)

Rajiv Chandrasekharan – Imperial Life in the Emerald City: Inside Baghdad’s Green Zone (non-fiction):

This book made me angry. Not at the book itself, but the events it described. Well-written, thick description of the utter chaos in post-war reconstruction efforts. With lack of communication among departments citing secrecy, glaring amateurishness of reports etc., leading to creation of American bubbles within Baghdad, where officials are protected from reality. What is the point of sensitive grounded research, if practice is simply interns writing policies based on stuff on the internet? This book, through snippets of conversations and interviews, shows the extent of this infuriating waste of resources.

Gene Luen Yang – American Born Chinese (fiction):

This graphic novel was a fun read, although it deals with serious issues. We see parallel stories of a monkey trying to assert himself as a God and a Chinese boy trying to fit in with his whiter peers at school. The two stories are nicely tied at the end with a moral about truly embracing all parts of one’s identity and not living in denial. Considering its short length, that’s packing a lot and it does it well.

Benjamin Alire Saenz – Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (fiction):

I like YA books in which the young adults are exactly that — not actual adults — and Ari and Dante are that. (I’m definitely not in the age group of this book’s intended audience, so I did roll my eyes at the fifty+ pages of “I am unknowable. You are inscrutable. Parents are inscrutable.” and the overuse of “melancholy”, but I can see myselftotally getting it if I’d read this ten years ago.) Full points, mainly for what this book is not, for it could’ve easily stumbled down that spiral. I still do not understand why this book was marketed as being about a “special bond of friendship”. Something about prying parents, maybe?

Sharanya Manivannan – The High Priestess Never Marries (fiction):

The writing is lyrical and simply flows – there’s no question about her skill. The stories are like the people in it: somewhat impenetrable, and we pick up and drop them somewhere in the middle, without a clear Beginning or knowing the End. Some lines just stick with you. The Tamil seemed a little off and the metaphors contrived/exoticised to me. (Reminds me of another author’s dilemma on whether or not to make her characters eat mangoes, for it’s a desi novel cliché, but people in the tropics also do eat mangoes. Do you switch the ‘authentic’ mangoes with apples? Should you make your Tamil men wear lungis?) Although I’m sure I wouldn’t have noticed if it had been in a language I don’t speak. I also couldn’t relate to much of the sheer intensity of the passions described, but that is a personal flaw and takes nothing from the book. What do I know about love.

Svetlana Alexievich, translated by Keith Gessen – Voices from Chernobyl: The Oral History of a Nuclear Disaster (non-fiction):

This book had been on my list for a long time now. I expected it to be chapters describing panic and trauma, and kept putting it off, but this book isn’t that. I’m struck by how mundane the interviews are – are the cats fed? what to do about the family heirlooms? how to keep the farmers away? – and the underlying thread of being marked as, one soldier calls it “Chernobylite”. Reading about these lives and memories, beyond their roentgen counts, was disarming. (It was also refreshing to let the oral histories speak for themselves, without bracketing them in some theoretical framework.)

Uma Kannan – Madurai Malligai: Madurai and its Jasmine – A Celebration:

This book disappointed me because I had expected something with a little more research considering the author has a PhD in socio-cultural anthropology. Instead it turned out be a very flimsy coffee table book, and uncritical in its outlook. It has a little bit of history, some botany, and a few recipes thrown in with only four pages to the people’s narratives. To ascribe a flower weaver showing up to work despite her poverty and an alcoholic abusive husband to the “meditation and aromatherapy flower weaving” provides is thoughtless and cruel. Considering one out of the three paragraphs in the blurb advertises these “interviews” of different groups of people (that are simply observations at best, but probably written based on stereotypes) as the highlight, it isn’t unfair to expect something a little more substantial instead of twenty pages of different ways you can garland a door. To be fair to the author, my mother did enjoy looking at the different techniques of tying flowers together because it reminded her of her childhood. And, it is also my shortcoming to not note that this is a special publication for a heritage preservation organisation.

Kashyap Deorah – The Golden Tap: The Inside Story of Hyper-Funded Indian Startups:

To be honest, I know very little about the startup and business scene in India, let alone anywhere else. So this book was a little out of my comfort zone. I liked the effort to try and link the startup scenes in India and the US although it seemed quite weak. I could be wrong about this. (It is also uncritical about the way IIT-based networks work. For example, when he gets fired from his first company for sexual harassment, he argues for a page and a half that it was a mistake because the complainant was from his hostel, and therefore, can be convinced it was a little joke, and how could he – holder of a single digit JEE rank – be fired and sent back to India.) Ignoring the self-congratulatory prose, this book is rich in detail about how the hypermobility of capital affects those in the upper tiers of a business.

Randor Guy – Memories of Madras: Its Movies, Musicians, and Men of Letters:

This book was a welcome relief from the other South-Chennai books going on and on about degree coffee and mallipoo. It succeeds because it doesn’t deal only with abstracts and stereotypes but also roots itself firmly in history. Was I disappointed Randor Guy turned out to be a Rangadorai? Maybe.



As with the previous post, I have marked the books borrowed from my library in red. Though I do not remember why I started doing that. Also, it was around this time I realised I had read significantly fewer books by white men (only two, both covered in the previous post) without having a bingo card for diversity in reading.

Eight more books, plus possibly two more (if I finish reading them by then) would be the final part of these book updates. PHEW.