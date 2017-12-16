Leaky pans and geeky fans

I have made a few changes around here as part of my year end cleaning: I have decided to post my theory-heavy social science posts on a new nerdy blog. So, now that one life of this nerd has been resettled, we have enough space to discuss the other eight.

It is an important day: the new Star Wars movie is out. I’ve been thinking about something for quite some time that would have made an excellent Twitter thread. However, since Twitter raised its character limit to 280 and reduced attention spans to negative integers, I figured the space of even five tweets would give me enough for a short 200-word blog post. In the good old spirit of uneditable Twitter, I have chosen not to edit this post for increased coherence, like I did with all my previous posts. (Trust me.)

Let us talk about ‘Geekdoms’ and ‘Fandoms’.

I am going to loosely define both of these categories I just made up (OH the freedom of having a separate acad blog). Geekdoms are centered around what you would typically associate with male nerds, as the (annoying) Big Bang Theory TV show does – the Marvel-DC-StarWars-StarTrek-LoTR. Fandoms are characterized to be stuff of young people, mostly females, born in the deep caverns of Tumblr – HP-PercyJackson-Supernatural. I know shows like Doctor Who which were earlier part of geekdoms are slowly being subsumed under fandoms. I am not claiming a clean divide.

I want to pay attention to the general nature of these two –doms. I find fandoms generally more supportive of newcomers, while, sometimes you need to pass a strict test to be truly part of a geekdom. You can be branded a fake geek if you confuse Alderaan for the Abronath, but you can never be a fake fan. You’d only be a fanling.

I know this, because, my readers, I am guilty of disparaging these “fake geeks”.

My boyfriend and I don’t have the exact same interests, but we do have a lot of overlaps. (As is wont to be with mostly any two people in the universe) I was told, only later, that he found my knowledge of obscure trivia from the geekdoms aforementioned attractive. (It is a whole other blog post on whether women have to pass stricter tests to enter a geekdom and to avoid being branded instantly as a fake) When I told him I knew the One Ring inscription in original Black Speech, he immediately asked me to recite it. It didn’t seem like a test at that time, partly because I was judging him for not­ knowing it. Later that night, I emailed him a book on learning Sindarin, because surely, he needed it.

Fandoms, on the other hand, are a field of intense ship-wars that would put medieval naval warfare to shame but also a space where you can learn. Nobody has ever had to recite the full name of Dumbledore to fearlessly call themselves a HP fan. In the last three months, I have successfully infiltrated the Supernatural fandom and I’m only still somewhere in the sixth season. Yet, I feel part of the family without feeling like an imposter.

Sure, fandoms also treasure obscure trivia, but it also lets you play with the material unlike geekdoms. It is easier to enter a fandom than a geekdom, because the spaces are far less intimidating, belittling, and toxic.

I don’t think all trivia is pointless but can we be less pedantic about it? How do we share our interests with other people instead of complaining about all these “new Star Wars fans” watching the film on the first day, leaving no space for the “true fans”, or turning it into a pissing contest? Because, at the end of the day, we’re all together in fighting and loving fictional characters.

And also, because, we need to be united against the only real enemies, the ‘leaky pans’, or the ones who post spoilers.

—

