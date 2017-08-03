Differences between the moon and a ceiling fan (and other thoughts)

How long do you think it took for the first human being to notice the moon? I don’t mean Galileo making the telescope and looking at the moon, methodically noting its changes everyday. I mean just looking at it. It isn’t quite glaring like the sun, making its presence known once it enters the room. It isn’t like the trees or the boulders, which remain in the same place, at all times. It isn’t like any of the wild animals, whose patterns you have to learn if you want to continue living. Do you think looking at the moon was the first thing done to pass the time? It could have only been done when you were brave enough to leave the cave, because you had some fire or a spear to fight the prowling panther. How does it make you feel that it’s the same moon since then? Sure, we’ve sent dogs and monkeys and humans and robots and named every crater, even figured out what is the mystery of its “dark side”. We know everything there is to know about this piece of rock, floating and attached, yet we continue to write about it, think about it, and occasionally look up at it.

What do you think about when you look at the moon?

I haven’t seen the moon in a very long time. The last time I saw it, I was on a walk at 2AM – the night was sultry and I was thinking too much. Since then, I’ve been staring at the ceiling fan. The key difference between the moon and the ceiling fan is that you can see the ceiling fan anytime you want. But that’s not it. When you stare at the ceiling fan as much as I do, you realise it takes you at least a few months to notice the thick clog of dustbunnies on it. Most of the time, what you’re seeing is the inside of your own head, and the ceiling fan is like the filler image fan videos of popular songs on Youtube. It’s there but you are not really thinking about the fan. Unlike the moon, the ceiling fan is fairly predictable – it goes round and round and round as long as you have electricity. However, if you haven’t studied the skies, each night is a surprise. Would there be clouds covering the Orion? Would the moon rise yellow or orange? Would you even spot it before the mosquitoes get to you?

But now when you look at the moon, you can think of anything attached to it. Are you thinking about it? Trying to figure out if it’s waxing or waning (a real puzzler if you don’t see the moon everyday or have a lunar calendar). Do you think it’s pretty? Do you remember a night you were alone on a beach, and the waves were harsh and yet the moon’s reflection seemed calm? Do you think it’s tragic that the waves try and reach for a moon they can never reach? Do you wonder if there’s some seawater on the moon?

I don’t want to know what you think about when you look at the ceiling fan. Tell me, what do you think about when you look at the moon?

It’s been a while since I updated this blog. I’ll spend this weekend trying to catch up. A list of what’s due so that I can jump right back into schedule

There are 7 MH weekly posts due. There are 2 Locke’s Socks posts also due. I’ve finished my goodreads challenge, so that’s as many reviews to be filled.

Now, to prioritise, I will first finish the MH posts first. I might not need seven more. (I had originally scheduled only five.) I need to catch up on some academic writing and reading as well, and not having a laptop is tough. (I spilled green tea on mine – it’s apparently not the tea that’s the issue but the sugar. Should’ve listened to everyone’s advice when they said sugar was bad!)

Thank you for bearing with me and continuing to stay.