responses to three books

I went back on my word on not reading any more books until I finish writing a short response to the forty books I had read this year. I have read three books in the last two days, like a famished soul. Before I get carried away further, here are very short responses to the three books.

The Productivity Project – Chris Bailey

I was caught in a terrible slump for the last two months, having written nothing towards my daily academic productivity goals. This was surprising, because in the last two months, I had made a writing routine, wrote a lot about writing, and about most other projects of mine. I socialised. This didn’t feel like last summer when I didn’t get any work done and spent all my time being guilty. I came across this book on Goodreads and I do love reading about productivity! Here was a man after my own heart.

Chris Bailey spent a year trying out most of the popular productivity hacks we come across in books and on the internet. I rushed through this book because most of these techniques were already familiar and part of my routine – I use the Pomodoro timer religiously; I wake up to a to-do list made the previous night and mark the top-three tasks as A, B, C.

My key takeaway concept was of Low-value and High-value tasks: it explained why I felt so productive despite doing nothing of actual value. Writing for this blog, for instance, is still writing, but does not count towards my academic goals. What I had been was, in effect, procrastinating. Second takeaway was the negative self-talk and the impostor syndrome was perfectly normal and okay, and that does not stop one from reaching maximum productivity overdrive.

Quiet: Susan Cain

In continuation with the theme of nagging self-doubt and impostor syndrome, I finally read Susan Cain’s Quiet. I do not believe in a strict introvert/extrovert binary and I was glad that she doesn’t either. This book made me think of all the times I had dreaded group presentations and not understanding why seminar classes were seen to be better than lectures. Double that with living in a forced sorority where everyone seems to know everyone else, I felt claustrophobic.

The book has four parts – I closely read the first three and skimmed through the last. The first section talks about ‘soft power’ – on how to harness introvert skills such as attention-to-detail and sensitivity into our core strengths to survive in a world made for extroverts, who make compelling presentations and think on their feet. The second is a set of practical strategies to use if one is forced to be an extrovert for a while. She suggests creating a ‘restorative niche’ – an agreement with oneself to the lines of “If I do this presentation, I can celebrate tonight in pyjamas, with a pizza and a movie”. The third talks about cultural differences that Asians have against other cultures, having prized modesty, humility, over boisterous pride. The fourth section is on raising introvert kids and of introverts raising kids, which I skimmed through and found to be full of useful advice, sprinkled with interview experiences.

I admit I did not understand the neurological basis for classifying introverts against extroverts (high reactive vs. low reactive) and I am generally wary of overemphasising biological differences. It was good to see that she went to back to review the original experiment and found that environmental factors play a huge role, in addition to these differences in brain wiring.

The Lake – Banana Yoshimoto

The third book I picked up was almost an accident – I had been looking for another book by this author but could only find this one. It is a short fiction novel for about 100 pages, but within this small space, through her simple and elegant prose, Yoshimoto writes of a world that lies between the real and the surreal. Weaving through the tricky landscape of memory, forgetting, remembering, and dreams, she writes about a couple, through the woman’s eyes. In the beauty of images, I forgot that there is a suspense I was waiting for, a dénouement for these characters. (I later learnt that the book blurb on Goodreads contains the crucial spoiler.) Reading this book was a beautiful experience. It is definitely more grounded than Murakami, but that only adds to the complexity of this dream-plot.

—

I might write longer responses for these books later; I only had one pomodoro to write for my blog today.

(Other book reviews are being collected on this page.)