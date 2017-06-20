gods of the roaches

Sticking with my resolution to write at least twenty pieces of constrained writing, I tried to write a Shakespearean sonnet. I tried to make sure each verse had ten syllables each and the rhyme scheme (ABAB CDCD EFEF GG) was on, but I did not account for the varying stresses – so not quite iambic pentameter yet. Not very happy with the volta either – it still ends with a question mark and my intended theme does not come out strongly, I feel.

OH well – one cannot completely satiate one’s inner critic. So, kind readers, take my half-sonnet as proof that I try despite that voice. I’ll add future revisions, if there are any, to this post.

There are fewer ways to kill a cockroach

than there are to kill a man. These rascals

still share our stardust. Guiltless, you approach

with a shoe or a can of chemicals. Tell me – do cockroaches pray when they die?

Do they also have Gods in their image?

Have you seen poisoned ones – the way they lie

on their backs, writhing from over dosage? (Legs instead of palms – blame evolution.)

Do you wonder what their prayer sounds like?

Are they for merciful executions,

or are just hopes of grasping on to life? Cockroaches have lives but no soul nor gods.

Must we bestow some for these arthropods?