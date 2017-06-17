Week 2: Looking beyond the monster

This week’s post was originally supposed to be about identifying and dealing with triggers, but I changed my mind, so let’s talk about building a self-care routine, because that’s the first step in being kind to yourself. Now, this post is aimed at people who have off-days because of depression, so the difficulty in building this routine may vary.

Task 1: We need to identify what counts as self-care habits. The aim of this manual has been on how to maintain productivity even on off-days, so find habits that not only make you feel better, but also push you to work.

What I do: I made a checklist of things that make me feel instantly better – it has well researched things like a walk, a cup of tea, or a shower, but also some oddly personal things like seeing old photos. To improve productivity, I force myself to work for 20 minutes on something. Sometimes when things get too heavy, I have a timed cry, after which I know I have to get back to work.

Task 2: Second, is to build a daily routine. (Daily includes weekends and government holidays.) Make a list of habits that you think will help your mental health and productivity. Tag them to habits you already have. This way, you’ll not miss a day. However, take this slowly. Don’t add all habits at once and feel overwhelmed. Start from the easiest task.

What I do: My first target habits were to write my to-do list and fill my mood-tracker at the end of each day. Writing these helps you clear your mind out of any anxiety of forgetting, which had troubled me the most. I tagged them along with dinner, because I never seem to miss that meal. A few months in, I added exercise to my evening coffee. I also used to be utterly petrified of writing anything – so I made a task of writing 500 words before my first coffee of the day. In order to fight against my Dook who says that I’m not smart enough, I have all my conference ID tags in plain sight (and hopefully make posters out of my journal publications one day to add to this.)

Task 3: Third, is to set slightly long-term recurring tasks. These could be tasks you have to do every other day or every week. This is sort of a net that will catch you, in case you miss a day of your daily routine. Having multiple routines in place helps you feel less guilty about breaking one. These again need to be a mix of fun tasks and productive tasks.

What I do: This. I had an off-day today and could not get any real work done. I spent the entire afternoon bawling and feeling worthless. However, I had made a commitment to get one post for this project, out every Saturday. Since the aim is to do it every week, I don’t write my posts in advance and schedule them. Although this is my own blog and I have no one setting the deadline, sticking to this routine made me feel slightly better than I had been in the afternoon. (Trust me, it was all too tempting to skip today, because nobody really reads this.) I used to make it a point to also eat a nice dinner every Tuesday (because of hostel-mess routines), and I did that even if I had a quiz on Wednesday. The no-compromise part in following through your tasks goes both ways.

Task 4: Now you see the pattern. Make a routine for a period longer than a month and set buffer zones. Take the academic calendar for the semester and mark all the deadlines. For example, do you see a paper due two and a half months away from now? Imagine it is due in a week. First weeks of a semester are always light enough for you to be able to spend enough time on this paper, but don’t aim for perfection the first time. Just write the paper as you would in the last minute. You have enough time to revisit and make drafts. In the worst event that you have an anxiety-episode when the deadlines come (they all come together, don’t they?), you will have at least something to turn in.

What I do: I have a list of similar deadlines, but they include both academic goals and personal ones. My current fun-project is to do constrained writing, which I find incredibly calming. I have set until the end of this year to do at least twenty exercises from the Stephen Fry book. (I’ve done one.) Also, read my post on managing life with a spreadsheet, in which I wrote about dividing my life into Projects.

Finally, to keep track of your tasks, I recommend using an app for daily habits, since they come with built-in reminders. Or if you’re old school, you could draw a grid and cross out every day, and try to not break the “chain”. I note down the projects in my spreadsheet, deadlines in my calendar, but I also wrote them down in the first few empty pages in my planner. That gave me a semblance of permanence, so I only took up projects I was keen on seeing until completion. Like, this one right here.

Until next week.

