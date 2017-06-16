A letter to dearest N (on account of turning 14)

Dear N,

This was originally supposed to be a letter for when you had moved away to another state. Then, I thought maybe an advice manual was better reserved for a birthday. And here we are, and you’re already fourteen years and three days old.

I’ve never been a great older cousin, at least not the kind you see on TV – the mature, responsible one who somehow knows all the answers and cleans up the mess. If anything, I’m the one who stares at you blankly and says “let’s google that”, for any question you’ve ever had. A wave of responsibility hit me when you told us that you’ll stop having both your elder brother and a sister, once you had moved. That’s when I decided to write you a letter of all the advice you’ll ever need. But that turned out to be utterly cliched. So, here’s a highly specific advice letter, with an expiry date of one year. You need to wait your turn before googling what the probability of you getting breast cancer is, if a cousin once-removed has it. You’re too young. And, that’s the best part. For once, I know the answers to the questions you will have, because I’ve been fourteen too!

Let us tackle this advice letter, by splitting it into categories of issues you may or may not face during this year:

You know academics always comes first for me, so let’s start there: You’re in ninth standard! Wow. This is around the time when relatives you and I have not heard from in decades will find your number and abruptly jump to career advice. Do you know what you want to be in ten years, N? I have a friend who knew his career path, almost since birth. But let’s leave those outliers where they belong: out. I won’t lie to you by saying that I did not know what I wanted to be when I was twenty-four. This is not that. And, that’s completely okay! (I know this is what everyone says, but it is a truth universally acknowledged that the sky is blue, unless it is raining or the sun is in the horizon. Exceptions are there, but as one boy from my favourite rom-com movie says: “we are the rules, not the exception.”)

Advice 1: don’t stop learning something because you’re confident that you know where you’re headed. If you want to become a chef, don’t take your history lightly. Your future is in the future. For now, school with all its mundane routines and grades matter.

(b) Moving on to career choices: I did briefly consider leaving this part out. But you must know that despite what everyone tells you, you are under very little pressure to decide what you want the rest of your fifty years to be like. When I was your age, I was confident I wanted to become a marine biologist – I had the complete roadmap until PhD and beyond and was emailing professors from California. Only a couple of years later, I knew my future was with making cars. I wrote an email to Ford, and they responded with a box of pens and a kind letter, both of which I still hold dearly.

Do you see a pattern? Unconventional career choices, even within our Asian emphasis on STEM, will result in said faceless-relative trying to change your mind, and to take a more well-trodden path. I wouldn’t say not to listen to them: hear them out, say “no, aunty/uncle”, and show them how determined you are. It is your life, and no pressure – you’ve only got one. Of course, I have not made things easier for you: I’ll be that example they will use to show how things can go terribly wrong if you take the rare path. Don’t let that fool you. Don’t let that scare you. The minute someone tells you about that, you need to call me ASAP. It is my story, after all, and only I get to tell it.

Enough of the heavy stuff – let us move on to happier, lighter matters. You told me you were utterly disappointed that your first “teen-year” had been completely uneventful. That is exactly when I stopped seeing you as a cousin, but as my own sister. You’ve seen on TV the lives of American teen girls, yet here you are stuck in schools and with math and no boy. There will be enough people to tell you that if you do “fall in love”, it is only a passing infatuation. Or, they might tell you it is part of the experience of growing up and that is completely normal. So, if you do have a crush or think you’re in love, you reach out to them, okay? Unfortunately, I’m clueless about this as you are, and this is my letter to you, based on my experiences (or the lack of it, thereof)

Advice 2: It’s okay to not have a crush or be in a relationship. You don’t have a deadline to necessarily choose, neither do you have the pressure to say yes to the first person who asks you out. You have a long, long life ahead, and you’re only fourteen.

Enough of the generic advice, let’s move to the really specific ones: I know you are in awe of how much I read, and you sometimes feel bad that you can’t do it, at the rate at which I do. You’d assume that I’ll push you to read more, outside of textbooks, but no. I understand the issues you have with written text. But being dyslexic does not mean you can’t do awesome things or you can only do certain things! My most favourite professor, (who’s really cool in his field), is dyslexic and cannot spell ‘field’ correctly, ever. So, what. Nobody cares now. But you are still stuck in a system which values spelling over learning, even in this era of autocorrect.

Advice 3, is to figure out ways with your teacher, on how to manage along with dyslexia. You are extremely smart, which I don’t think you realise yet. I was in fifth standard when my grades started dipping, and I thought maybe I wasn’t smart after all, but it turned out I had just needed glasses. Life became brighter, literally and instantly. You need to set small academic goals, and with all the different study techniques you can learn from the internet, you’re good to go for now! (After a while, it won’t matter, and you can stop trying.) If you need study tips, you know you can call me.

I will stop being nice now. This one, I’m appalled by: you need to take control of your periods! I do not agree with your mother with this at all, that less knowledge is better for someone of your age. Have an app to track your periods. Learn everything you can about how your own body functions. It made me nauseated to learn of these things, but you need to know what is normal and what is not. Don’t be afraid to speak up about your periods. (Or about anything, for that matter.) In continuation, have a journal – either as a notebook or as another app. I forgot what it meant to be fourteen because as you grow older, the years tend to blend into one. Of course, this is a personal quirk – so this one is optional. This whole letter is about dealing with relatives, isn’t it? You know the ones who’ve made you feel that you need to work on your complexion. N, I’d hit them all if I could, but I choose to patiently wait until they die on their own. This is the age when you get pushed to put everything in the kitchen – haldi, besan, lemon, baking soda, what not – into one gooey mess and onto your face. Do it if you want to, not because you think you have to. Wear that yellow shirt and laugh – literally, laugh – when someone says you “probably ought not to be wearing light colours”. Laughter is your best defence against relatives. (Best is to follow up with a shocked expression, and “aunty, you were not joking ah?”) I’ll save my advice on dealing with the pressures of body hair for next year’s letter. You do realise that you’re no longer that young girl and you notice you’re becoming a lady. (Remember that time when one uncle asked you to stop wearing shorts inside your house, and you asked why?) Dealing with unwanted sexual leering/advances is a core-course on becoming a woman. But, I remind you again: you’re only fourteen. All you need to do now, is get out of there/stop talking to that person, and immediately tell your parents. No matter, what anyone says – your parents and I will always stand by you. Of course, some of these may come masked as “practical advice with good intentions”: make sure you direct those to me. They do need a piece of my mind, because they seem to lack some of their own. We’ve reached the part of the letter where I have to BS about things – “acting like a girl”. You know I’m physically incapable of putting eyeliner or maintaining nail polish for a whole day without chipping it. And, I turned out okay! Although, I’d emphasise that these are skills that may come in handy and like any other skill, cannot be learnt overnight. Take it from experience: buying eyeliner in the afternoon and watching three youtube videos, does not yield the perfect wing for the evening. Like every other piece of advice, I gave you: it’s okay if you don’t do this, and it’s okay if you do. It is enough if you recognise that choice.

I have a whole lot of other advice about continuing hobbies when you have an impending public examination, identifying abusive relationships, dealing with getting older and getting grey hairs – but we’ll save that for next year or the years after that. Until then, remember you are a child and have fun. And, even though you’re now on that side of the Vindhyas, I am only one phone-call and one flight away, if you ever need a big sister.

Lots of love,

K