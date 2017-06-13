Throwback: to write again

I wrote this in December 2013. I present it to you unedited.

should start writing again. humour, maybe?

or put college education to use

by writing post-structuralist jargon,

with shades indistinct to Others? but why?

the once cathartic relief, now eaten

by caterpillars that crawl on my soul

when a stranger’s eye rates my naked self.

left are verbose intellectual farts

that stink of irrelevant metaphors,

like turtles writing about tornadoes.

to be able to write a person needs:

-a dreadful tragedy or a romance.

-hearts filled and broken, or, empty and filled.

-abhorred need for appreciation.

comfortably numbed by icy fingers

of lack of anonymity, I feel

no masochistic need to be noticed.

to write again, not to ooze the excess

warmth brought on by restored faith, but because

I am truly now invulnerable.