Throwback: to write again

I wrote this in December 2013. I present it to you unedited.
should start writing again. humour, maybe?
or put college education to use
by writing post-structuralist jargon,
with shades indistinct to Others? but why?
the once cathartic relief, now eaten
by caterpillars that crawl on my soul
when a stranger’s eye rates my naked self.
left are verbose intellectual farts
that stink of irrelevant metaphors,
like turtles writing about tornadoes.
to be able to write a person needs:
-a dreadful tragedy or a romance.
-hearts filled and broken, or, empty and filled.
-abhorred need for appreciation.
comfortably numbed by icy fingers
of lack of anonymity, I feel
no masochistic need to be noticed.
to write again, not to ooze the excess
warmth brought on by restored faith, but because
I am truly now invulnerable.
(Okay, now that you’ve reached the end — this was one of my earliest attempts at constrained writing. I tried to write with ten syllables per line, but the sound of the poem is obviously off, because some words are just awkward neighbours. And, it is not in iambic pentameter. Oh well, we cannot be Milton in one night. This is to document this try.)