Throwback 2: to write in Thamizh

மேசையைவிட சுத்தமான குப்பைத்தொட்டி

மனம் இல்லாமல் “அடுக்கிய” அலமாரி

மேலே ஒரு மின்விசிறி; துணைக்கு ஒரு மின்விளக்கு

மெத்தை மீது கிடக்கும் பூகம்பத்தின் அறிகுறி

அடுக்கியதில்லை

அழகியதில்லை

அம்மாக்களுக்கு ஏனோ புரிவதில்லை

அடுக்காத அறையின் அமைதி

(This was written in May 2010. Sometime in these seven years, I have become more organised and less cluttered. Perhaps, the material mess has been simply transferred somewhere else and into something intangible. I don’t know. But this was a pleasant surprise to find.)