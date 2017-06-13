Throwback 2: to write in Thamizh

மேசையைவிட சுத்தமான குப்பைத்தொட்டி
மனம் இல்லாமல் “அடுக்கிய” அலமாரி
மேலே ஒரு மின்விசிறி; துணைக்கு ஒரு மின்விளக்கு
மெத்தை மீது கிடக்கும் பூகம்பத்தின் அறிகுறி
அடுக்கியதில்லை
அழகியதில்லை
அம்மாக்களுக்கு ஏனோ புரிவதில்லை
அடுக்காத அறையின் அமைதி
(This was written in May 2010. Sometime in these seven years, I have become more organised and less cluttered. Perhaps, the material mess has been simply transferred somewhere else and into something intangible. I don’t know. But this was a pleasant surprise to find.)
